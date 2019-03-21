WATCH: Faris Ramli scores winning goal for Singapore against Malaysia at Airmarine Cup 2019

Faris Ramli was on hand to score a vital goal for Singapore, as they managed to beat Malaysia at the Airmarine Cup tournament.

It was a well taken finish by the Singaporean player, and one that will give the team immense confidence, as it came against one of their bitter rivals in Malaysia.

The goal came at an opportune time for Singapore too, as the game was in its dying stages, and Ramli popped up in the 82nd minute to send their fans into delirium.

A lovely through ball was pounced upon by Ramli, and he calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Airmarine Cup 2019: Faris Ramli goal

The majority of fans in attendance in Kuala Lumpur were left shocked and confused, while the Singapore Lions now march on to play Oman who were also victorious.