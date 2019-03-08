Persib fan attacks manager Miljan Radovic following loss to Persebaya Surabaya

A photo is now making the rounds in social media depicting a Persib fan attacking his team’s own coach following a match.

The manager in the photo is Miljan Radovic and following a loss to Persebaya Surabaya in the Piala Presiden, a fan ran from the crowd to get physical with the manager.

The match ended 3-2 which saw Persib drop to the bottom of Group A with two losses in as many matches and seeing them get eliminated in the competition.

Apparently, this is enough for the fan to try and attack the manager.

The social media post reiterates that the President’s Cup is a pre-season tournament – that it should be a time for evaluation of the club as they compete against rivals and that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable.

Photo courtesy of TribunNews