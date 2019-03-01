Persija Jakarta unveil new jersey for President’s Cup

Persija Jakarta will be keen to defend their Indonesia President’s Cup trophy as they take to the field for the tournament this time around.

And the first steps to doing so were unveiled in the form of a new jersey tailor made for the tournament, with the hope that the players can do what they did last time around and come up victorious.

A first look at the new shirt makes it clear that there is plenty for fans to be excited about when it comes to the new apparel worn by the players.

The jersey has the traditional touch of Persija in it, and is largely red in colour but also has the white sides which is slightly different from last year.

SPECS, the designers of the new shirt for the Indonesian team revealed the same on Instagram, and are proud partners with the club for tournaments leading forward.

(Image courtesy: SPECS)