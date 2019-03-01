Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg looking to play Vietnam U-22 squad in Asian tour

It appears that Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg is working on an Asian tour and may face Vietnam’s U-22 squad in an international friendly.

According to sources, club commercial director Frank Jan Steinmann is trying to work out a plan that will bring the German club through the Middle East, Indi and Southeast Asia to play a series of matches.

One of those is against the U-22 national side of Vietnam and the proposed date of it being around May.

At the moment, Wolfsburg are doing well in the league as they are fifth with 42 points and are four points ahead of sixth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

As for Vietnam’s U-22 squad, they recently took part in the AFF U-22 Championship where they did relatively well as they finished third in the standing behind Thailand and eventual champions Indonesia.

Photos courtesy of ASEAN Football and VfL Wolfsburg