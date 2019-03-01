Corbyn Murray: Thai origin wonderkid taking Manchester United by storm

It is becoming a norm for big clubs to sign the best players. However, the much-ignored aspect of football nowadays are the club academies, which train and develop kids to become future stars. One such kid is Corbyn Murray, who is currently playing for Manchester United U-10s and can one day represent the Thailand National Team!

“He’s been compared to loads of people but he reminds me of David Beckham,” said Scott Murray, father of Thai-English prodigy Corbyn Murray.

Ten-year-old Corbyn had first turned eyes three years ago when he scored from a spectacular freekick at Camp Nou, no less. It was that goal that finally pushed teams like Manchester United and Liverpool to try and get the youngster on their books, whom they had been following for some time.

The Thai-origin youngster had started playing football aged five while supporting Liverpool just like his dad, Scott. Therefore it can be termed purely ironic, that he was picked up by European Giants and fierce rivals Manchester United in 2016 after being impressed by his performances.

The Red Devils had been following the Thai-origin youngster since his exploits at Camp Nou and beat the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Everton, Blackburn, and Bury for his signature.

The next David Beckham?

For young footballers, it is a matter of immense pride when they are compared with a legend of the game. However, for those watching from the outside the pitch, it also helps give an idea of what to expect from them.

Therefore, if one has to understand what young Corbyn is potentially capable of, one only need to look at the player he’s compared to – David Beckham!

“That one in Barcelona wasn’t a fluke he’s done it loads of times before. It’s just lucky that that one was caught on camera.

“The one that left me gobsmacked was when he chipped a really tall goalkeeper from inside his own half in one game – it was exactly like Beckham’s goal against Wimbledon,” Father Scott Murray told the Mirror during an interview.

What the future holds?

The ‘new Beckham’ has been reminding the staff at Old Trafford of the England legend himself. He most notably contributed to three goals while playing for Manchester United against rivals Liverpool in a youth tournament, helping his side win the entire thing.

Corbyn also went to Italy with the Red Devils last year to partake in a youth tournament. The Thai-English youngster was the youngster amongst those selected and helped his side make a successful run until the Quarterfinals during which they faced Empoli, Sassuolo, Torcy, and Academy Massa. They were finally beaten by Ajax by two-goals to nil.

Meanwhile, when it comes to international representation, Corbyn will be eligible to represent both England and Thailand. However, that is a conversation for much, much later. For now, the youngster will continue his development at the Carrington Training Complex, hoping to follow in the footsteps of David Beckham himself.