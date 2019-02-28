Chan Vathanaka picks four Thailand players in his best XI

Cambodian star Chan Vathanaka is considered to be one of the most exciting young talents in Southeast Asia currently. ‘CV11’, as he is otherwise known, is currently on the books of Malaysian side PKNS, where he continues to display his talents.

Taking on Malaysian Football League’s ‘#TEAMBOSSKU’ challenge, the Cambodian star was asked to pick his best elven consisting of the players he has either played with or against. He started by picking fellow international teammate Sou Yati in goal, before selecting Thailand’s Adisorn Promrak as one of the centre backs.

Alongside Adisorn, Chan Vathanaka picked Colombian central-back Romel Morales. The 21-year-old defender plays for Malaysian side PKNS, where he is teammates with ‘CV11’ himself. He then picked Malaysia’s Matt Davies and Thailand’s Teerathorn Bunmathan as his right and left fullbacks, respectively, to make up his four-man defence.

Moving on, the PKNS star chose Singapore’s Safuwan Baharuddin to be his first screening midfielder, pointing out his ability to control games as a key factor. He then put fellow Cambodian Kouch Sokumpheak¹ to complete his central midfield pairing. Joining Safuwan and Sokpheng in the middle of the park were Singapore’s Faris Ramli and Vathanaka himself, who took the left and the right wing, each.

Vathanka chose Thailand pair Teerasil Dangda and Chanathip Songkrasin to be his forward two, thereby finalizing his team. He also picked PKNS head coach K. Rajagopal as his manager of choice.

¹Kheo Sokpheng displayed in the video.