Thailand make winning start against Hungary in Cyprus Women’s Cup 2019

Thailand thrashed Hungary 4-0 in their opening match of the 2019 Cyprus Women’s Cup football tournament at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium in Lamaca, Cyprus on Wednesday.

Rattikan Thongsombut opened the scoring for the Thailand women’s national football team in the 11th minute before Orathai Srimanee made it 2-0 just before half time.

Rattikan found her second goal of the game four minutes after the restart before 21-year-old Suchawadee Nildhamrong made it 4-0 in the 86th minute to give the Thailand women all three points from their opening group fixture.

In the other match of their group, Italy thrashed Mexico 5-0 to go top of the group with a better goal difference.

Thailand will now face Mexico on March 1 followed by Italy on March 4.

As many as 12 teams from across the world are split into three games at the invitational tournament. Winners of Group A and Group B will qualify for the final to be held on March 6 while the winners of Group C will take on the best runner-up from Group A/B in the third-place play-off.

DPR Korea, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Mexico, Finland, Thailand, Czech Republic, Nigeria, Hungary, Slovakia and South Africa are the teams participating in this year’s tournament.

(Photo credit: Changsuek)