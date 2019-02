The Singapore Men’s National Team has been without a head coach ever since their disappointing AFF Suzuki Cup campaign. The Lions were knocked out from the competition in the group stage itself, despite showing promise under interim manager Fandi Ahmad. And it seems that they are closing in on a full-time manager at last.

Singapore entered a rough period under previous permanent manager V. Sundramoorthy, during which they managed to win just three of their twenty-three matches. As a result, Sundramoorthy was let go by the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) in April 2018, to be replaced by Fandi Ahmad on an interim basis.

Under the legendary former striker, the Lions put in some promising displays before and during the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. However, despite winning five of his eight matches, Fandi Ahmad was not considered for the full-time job.

Instead, PSSI is now said to be in talks with former J-League coach Tatsuma Yoshida to take over the national team, reports ESPN. According to the report, Yoshida, who was a late consideration for the vacant position, impressed during his interviews which were held remotely by the football federation.

Furthermore, Yoshida is now expected to meet with officials from Singapore for a face-to-face interview and can be appointed as the next Men’s senior team head coach by March 2019.

The Japanese manager does have experience in his corner, despite being just 44-years-old. He has coached J League sides Kashiwa Reysol, Albirex Niigata, and Ventforet Kofu previously and is now expected to guide the Lions through their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying process.