Senamuang wants to win title

Thailand coach Kiatisuk Senamuang is keen to recreate the success of his playing days when his side face off against Malaysia in the AFF Suzuki Cup finals.

Senamuang was one of the most decorated players in Thailand's history, helping them to three victories in the championship, including scoring winners against Malaysia in 2000 and again in 2002.

He hopes his experience can help his young team recreate those past successes when they face the Harimau Malaya on 17 and 20 December in the two legs of the 2014 AFF Suzuki Cup final.

Senamuang said: "Although, we beat Malaysia 3-2 in the group stage, we cannot underestimate them because their players are more experienced and furthermore, we have not won the title since 2002.

"They have grown in strength and of course, are more confident after the impressive win against Vietnam in Hanoi. We must win the first leg at home. It is something that we cannot afford not to do in the final. I have an impressive record against Malaysia as a coach and a player and I want it to stay that way."

He added: "We want to win back the title to end a 12-year drought. We are only two matches away from regaining the title so we will train hard for the final."