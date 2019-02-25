Reports: Bundesliga giants to visit Vietnam in March on scouting trip

With each passing season, football becomes bigger and more inclusive. One market which remains largely untapped, however, is Southeast Asia. Nevertheless, European teams have started venturing into this high-potential area to scout for hidden gems. And one more Bundesliga giant is on its way. To Vietnam in particular.

According to phapluatxahoi.vn, Bundesliga giants Werder Bremen are on their way to Vietnam in March to scour for talent.

The Green-Whites will reportedly look for specific talents in Ho Chi Minh City before moving on to the Western provinces. Meanwhile, they will also look to co-operate with several local clubs in order to make the scouting process smoother and more convenient.

Werder Bremen’s interest in this particular part of Southeast Asian comes after Vietnam football’s recent growth. The Golden Dragons have been performing well at both junior and senior levels, with many national team players on the radar of big clubs.

Meanwhile, the German giants will look to uncover some hidden gems from this part of the world, which to this day remains largely untapped.

Currently, Werder Bremen are ninth in the Bundesliga table, with eleven more rounds of matches to come. The Green-Whites have won the league title four times in the past, with their last success coming back in 2003-04.