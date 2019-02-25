Tan Cheng Hoe’s Malaysia to host Oman, Singapore & Solomon Islands in new tournament this March

Malaysia are set to host the inaugural Airmarine Cup 2019 football tournament in March 2019 which will feature Tan Cheng Hoe’s Harimau Malaya, Singapore, Oman and Solomon Islands.

The tournament which will fall during FIFA’s international window next month, will be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur from March 20 to March 23.

Malaysia had reached the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 last year to be beaten by Vietnam 3-2 on aggregate while Singapore had bowed out in the group stages of Southeast Asia’s regional competition.

Oman, meanwhile, had reached the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 held in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year. Solomon Islands, who are part of the Oceania Football Confederation, are the fourth team in the maiden tournament.

The semifinals of the tournament will be held on March 20, while the final and third-place play-off are scheduled for March 23. A draw for the event will be held shortly.

“This tournament can be a continuation to the recent good showing by our team during the AFF Suzuki Cup and could prove crucial in regard to kickstarting FAM’s effort for a comprehensive development plan towards making Malaysia a reputable footballing nation,” said Football Association of Malaysia deputy president Mohd Yusoff Mahadi.

The tournament will act as a training ground for the three Asian teams as they prepare for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers later this year.