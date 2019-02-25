27 players who have been called up by Simon McMenemy for Indonesia’s training camp in Australia

Indonesia National Team coach Simon McMenemy has announced a list of 27 players who will take part in a training camp for their match against Myanmar on 25th March 2019.
The players will be a part of two training camps, one of them will be held in Australia and the other in Bali. The players will assemble on 6th March in Bali and will then travel to Australia for the first camp which will run till 17th of the month.
The players will then travel back to Bali for the second camp, which will run until 21st of March. After which the team will travel to Myanmar for the friendly encounter which will be coach Simon McMenemy’s first match with the Garudas.
Here’s the full squad.
Goalkeeper
1. Andritany Ardhiyasa, Persija
2. Muhammad Ridho, Madura United
3. Teja Paku Alam, Semen Padang
Defenders
4. Johan Ahmat Farizi, Arema FC
5. Novri Setiawan, Persija
6. Ruben Sanadi, Persebaya
7. Yustinus Pae, Persipura
8. Alsan Sanda, Bhayangkara FC
9. Ricky Fajrin, Bali United
10. Fachruddin Aryanto, Madura United
11. Manahati Lestusen, PS Tira Persikabo
12. Otavio Dutra, Persebaya
13. Yanto Basna, Sukhotai FC
14. Hansamu Yama, Persebaya
Midfielders
15. Evan Dimas, Barito Putera
16. Zulfiandi, Madura United
17. Arthur Bonai, PSIS
18. Rizky Pellu, PSM
19. Wahyu Subo Seto, Bhayangkara FC
20. Muhammad Rahmat, PSM
21. Andik Vermansah, Madura United
22. Greg Nwokolo , Madura United
23. Riko Simanjuntak, Persija
24. Stefano Lilipaly, Bali United
Forwards
25. Dedik Setiawan, Arema FC
26. Ilija Spasojevic, Bali United
27. Samsul Arif, Barito Putera