27 players who have been called up by Simon McMenemy for Indonesia’s training camp in Australia

Indonesia National Team coach Simon McMenemy has announced a list of 27 players who will take part in a training camp for their match against Myanmar on 25th March 2019.

The players will be a part of two training camps, one of them will be held in Australia and the other in Bali. The players will assemble on 6th March in Bali and will then travel to Australia for the first camp which will run till 17th of the month.

The players will then travel back to Bali for the second camp, which will run until 21st of March. After which the team will travel to Myanmar for the friendly encounter which will be coach Simon McMenemy’s first match with the Garudas.

Here’s the full squad.

Goalkeeper

1. Andritany Ardhiyasa, Persija

2. Muhammad Ridho, Madura United

3. Teja Paku Alam, Semen Padang

Defenders

4. Johan Ahmat Farizi, Arema FC

5. Novri Setiawan, Persija

6. Ruben Sanadi, Persebaya

7. Yustinus Pae, Persipura

8. Alsan Sanda, Bhayangkara FC

9. Ricky Fajrin, Bali United

10. Fachruddin Aryanto, Madura United

11. Manahati Lestusen, PS Tira Persikabo

12. Otavio Dutra, Persebaya

13. Yanto Basna, Sukhotai FC

14. Hansamu Yama, Persebaya

Midfielders

15. Evan Dimas, Barito Putera

16. Zulfiandi, Madura United

17. Arthur Bonai, PSIS

18. Rizky Pellu, PSM

19. Wahyu Subo Seto, Bhayangkara FC

20. Muhammad Rahmat, PSM

21. Andik Vermansah, Madura United

22. Greg Nwokolo , Madura United

23. Riko Simanjuntak, Persija

24. Stefano Lilipaly, Bali United

Forwards

25. Dedik Setiawan, Arema FC

26. Ilija Spasojevic, Bali United

27. Samsul Arif, Barito Putera