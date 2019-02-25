Former Azkals coach Sven-Goran Eriksson interested in India coaching job

With the Indian national football team currently without a manager, reports reveal that Sven-Goran Eriksson is interested in filling in the post.

According to The Times of India, the former England and Manchester City coach has made the All India Football Federation (AIFF) aware of his availability following Stephen Constantine’s departure after the AFC Asian Cup campaign.

The 71-year-old Eriksson last managed another Asian country in the Philippines and he also led the Southeast Asian country in their AFC Asian Cup debut.

“While Eriksson has not contacted the AIFF directly, he has let the AIFF know, through his agents, that he’s quite interested in the job especially as India as an emerging footballing nation,” revealed an AIFF source.

The resource revealed that India are in no hurry to find a replacement for Constantine.

“India’s impressive performances of late have grabbed quite a few eyeballs. Their encouraging performance in the Asian Cup, especially their 4-1 victory over Thailand has shown that they can perform well at the world stage,” a statement said.