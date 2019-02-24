Vietnam want former France U-16 and U-18 star to play for the national team – Reports

Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) could request Vietnamese-French footballer Jason Pendant to play for the Vietnam national football team, according to reports coming out of the country.

22-year-old Jason, full name Jason Quang-Vinh Pendant, who was born to a Vietnamese mother and French father, has already represented France at the U-16 and U-18 age levels.

He currently plays for French Ligue 2 side FC Sochaux-Montbeliard as a defender

According to The Thao Thanh Pho Ho Chi Minh, the VFF said that it is willing to create favourable conditions for Jason to travel to Vietnam and play a few trial matches with the national team.

Earlier in an interview, the defender had said that he would consider playing for the Golden Dragons if an offer comes through stating that it was a matter of great pride for him to represent the Southeast Asian nation.

If the VFF can indeed convince the French-born footballer to play for their national team, he would become the second foreign-born player to represent the AFF Suzuki Cup 2019 champions after Muangthong Untied goalkeeper Dang Van Lam.