Thailand to join China PR, Uzbekistan and Uruguay in 2019 China Cup international football championship in March

Thailand could exact revenge against China PR for their defeat in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Round of 16 when they face Team Dragon in the first match of the China Cup 2019 international football championship on March 21.

The third edition of the China Cup will be held from March 21 to 25 in Nanning with hosts China facing Thailand in the tournament opener while defending champions Uruguay opening their title defence against Uzbekistan on March 22.

The winner of the two ties will progress to the final to be held on March 25 while the losers face each other in a third-place play-off the same day.

The tournament is being organised jointly by Chinese Football Association, the Guangxi Sports Bureau and the Wanda Group. Last year’s tournament featured Wales and Czech Republic apart from champions Uruguay and hosts China.

Thailand had bowed out of the Asian Cup 2019 after suffering a 2-1 defat to China in the Round of 16 after Supachai Jaided had given the War Elephants the lead in the first half.