Thitipan helps Oita Trinita upset J.League giants Kashima Antlers; Chanathip’s Consodale Sapporo suffer defeat

Thailand central midfielder Thitipan Puangchan starred in his J.League side Oita Trinita’s 2-1 win over Kashima Antlers. Chanathip Songkrasin, however, suffered defeat, playing for Consadole Sapporo in their first league match of the season.

The J.League season kicked off on 22nd February with all the 18 teams playing their opening matches of the season over the course of two days. Two Thailand superstars – Thitipan Puangchan and Chanathip Songkrasin were in action on the first matchday of the season.

Kashima Antlers 1-2 Oita Trinita

Thitipan was slotted in the centre of the four-man Oita Trinita midfield and played a crucial rule as they got the better of AFC Champions League title holders Kashima Antlers. Noriaki Fujimoto opened the scoring for Oita Trinita before Sho Ito equalised for Antlers shortly after the start of second half.

Fujimoto, however, wasn’t done and scored again in the 69th minute to give his side the first three points of the season.

Shonan Bellmare 2-0 Consadole Sapporo

Chanathip, on the other hand, had to do with being on the losing side on Matchday 1 of the Japanese league. The 25-year-old started on the left side of the Consadole Sapporo attack against Shonan Bellmare but couldn’t do much as his side fell to two late goals.

Kosuke Taketomi scored in the 82nd and the 90th minute to help Bellmare earn all three points and make Consadole Sapporo wait for their first points of the season.

Gamba Osaka 2-3 Yokohama F. Marinos

The third Thai star in the J.League, Theerathon Bunmathan, wasn’t in Yokohama Marinos matchday squad but his side managed to notch up a 3-2 victory against Gamba Osaka. Osaka scored as early as in the 1st minute but Marinos levelled the score two minutes later through Teruhito Nakagawa.

Koji Miyoshi and Edigar Junio then scored within five minutes of each other to help Marinos go in with a 3-1 lead in half-time. Osaka could only get one goal back as Yokohama registered their first win of the league season.