Assistant coach Lee Young-jin to lead Vietnam youth team at SEA Games

Lee Young-jin will be responsible for Vietnam’s U-22 campaign in the 30th SEA Games that will be held in the Philippines by November.

Current coach Park Hang-seo’s right hand man was given the responsibility after careful consideration from the Vietnam Football Federation.

This calendar year will be extremely busy for the Vietnamese national team as they have to worry about the U-23 Asian qualifier for 2020, the World Cup 2022 qualifier and the SEA Games.

Coach Park should, by contract, be the one to head Vietnam in all competitions but with the close proximity of matches especially in the World Cup 2022 qualifier and SEA Games, he might not be able to produce the best performances for both the senior and U-22 teams.

It is understood that Coach Park will serve as a professional advisor for Coach Lee throughout the training of the youth teams.