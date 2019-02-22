Chanathip Songkrasin is considered to be one of the best Thai football players of our time, even perhaps in history. ‘Messi Jay’, as he’s popularly known, has earned several comparisons with the world’s best with his performances, especially since moving to Japan last year.

Chanathip’s comparisons so far have been with Barcelona’s Argentine maestro Lionel Messi; owing to his speed and skill. However, Consadaole Sapporo head coach Mihailo Petrović has likened the Thailand National Team star to another Barcelone great, Andres Iniesta!

“Personally, I think there are two Iniesta in J.League. of course one is Iniesta himself and one is Chanathip. I think they both have similar playing style,” Petrovic was quoted saying in a press conference (via Siamsport).

The Serbian head coach was also full of praise for Chanathip for being able to turn his small physical presence into an advantage.

“After this, he will be able to become a little better and may be perceived as having a disadvantage in many ways. But he was a type of player that changed it to be an advantage.

“He used it to be useful in agility, dealing with the ball, speed, including smart play and the ability to raise the ball. Changing the weakness into an advantage is his strength,” said Petrovic.

Meanwhile, Chanathip and Petrovic will now prepare for the J1 League 2019 opening day on February 23, during which they will face Shonan Bellmare.