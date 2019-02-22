Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo confirms desire to give up coaching multiple teams

Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo claims that he still plans to concentrate on only one of the two national teams for the country.

The Korea Republic coach, who led the Golden Dragons to the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 title, also heads the junior squads.

And according to news , he is tired of doing so, and wants to change things.

“I want to select and focus on coaching one team this year.

“If I get to only manage the senior team, I will focus on our preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification, and if I have to coach the U23 team, then I’ll focus on the 2021 Southeast Asian Games.”

However, the contract he has states that the 60-year-old must manage both senior and junior squads.

Despite this, the Vietnam Football Federation claims they are open to discussing the matter with the coach.

VFF’s statement said: “The VFF knows that coach Park Hang-seo doesn’t want to manage multiple teams like he did in 2018. We will sit down and talk about this to find the best solution.”