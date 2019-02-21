Asian football clubs who have partnered with their big European counterparts

With the recent announcement of City Football Group’s purchase of Chinese club Sichuan Jiuniu, Manchester City now have three affiliate clubs in Asia. This brings to question which other Asian clubs have affiliations with other European clubs?

Here, FOX Sports Asia lists out some of the clubs in the AFC region who have affiliations with some very famous clubs from Europe…

1) Sichuan Jiuniu – Manchester City

The most recent Asian club to join the bandwagon is Sichuan Jiuniu who play in the third tier of the Chinese domestic football pyramid. They were bought by the the City Football Group this week making the Chinese outfit a partner club of Manchester City.

According to reports, The City Football Group (CFG) have jointly acquire Sichuan Jiuniu alongside China Sports Capital, a fund co-founded by China Media Capital, and UBTECH, who have been a commercial partner of Manchester City since 2016.

2) Aspire Academy – Leeds United

Aspire Academy is a football academy baed in Qatar who have a partnership with Championship side Leeds United.

The renowned academy is famed for its tendency to produce quality players as the 2014 AFC U-19 Championship-winning Qatar team consisted entirely of players produced by the academy while the players from the academy were also in numbers in the senior team that emerged triumphant in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 recently.

They have an official partnership with Leeds United since the beginning of last year. The deal was in the offing ever since Aspire’s former director general Ivan Bravo joined Leeds’ board of directors in April 2018.

3) Yokohama F. Marinos – Manchester City

View this post on Instagram ขอบคุณสำหรับโอกาสนี้มากๆครับ ผมจะพยายามทำสุดความสามารถของผมที่มี..ฝากแฟนบอลชาวไทยเป็นกำลังใจให้ด้วยนะครับ #yokohamafmarinos #THEERATHON5 A post shared by ธีราทร บุญมาทัน (@theerathon_3) on Jan 26, 2019 at 2:33am PST

The City Football Group also bought shares of the Japanese top division club Yokohama F. Marinos in 2014. As a result, the Japanese club became a partner club to Manchester City with the group owning 20 per cent stakes at the J.League side.

Yokohama, who have the major backing of automobile manufacturers Nissan, are hoping to add to their three league titles from the benefits of this partnership.

4) Melbourne City FC – Manchester City

Manchester City’s official Australian partner are Melbourne City FC. The CFG own 100 per cent of the shares of the Australian club and changed its original name from Melbourne Hearts to Melbourne City FC.

Melbourne went on to win the FFA Cup in 2016 after City’s takeover in 2014.

5) Hanoi FC – FC Bayern Munich

Vietnam champions Hanoi FC announced a partnership with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last December which will see the clubs exchanging ideas in developing and managing football infrastructure.

The agreement also enables Hanoi FC to set up a Bayern Munich Football Academy in Vietnam which will aim at producing a new generation of Vietnam stars. Hanoi had contributed a bulk of the stars for the Vietnam national team that won the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and reached the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

6) South China AA – Tottenham Hotspur FC

This is a rather old partnership between Tottenham Hotspur and South China AA, who are a Hong Kong second division club. An agreement between the north Londoners and the Hong Kong outfit, who are one of the most successful sides in the country’s history, was signed back in 2009.

It was reported that Tottenham had the first option for their players at all age levels while Spurs help the Asian outfit’s coaches with scientific data alongside the usual business benefits.

7) Johur Darul Ta’zim – Borussia Dortmund

The Malaysia Super League champions JDT signed a partnership with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for development of young footballers between the ages of 9 to 18-years-old. The partnership also saw the two teams meet in a friendly match at the Larkin Stadium back in

“Coaches from JDT will be sent to Germany to be taught tactical skills whereas Borussia Dortmund’s coaches will be sent here to exchange ideas and knowledge hence strengthening the academy programme,” JDT had said in a statement in 2014.

8) Chennai City FC – FC Basel

Indian club Chennai City FC recently signed an agreement with Swiss giants FC Basel that saw the European club acquire 26 per cent stakes in the I-League club. According to the deal with the FC Basel Holding AG, Basel will also lend its technical expertise and knowledge to their Indian counterparts.

FC Basel’s recent stars include Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri as well as Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona. Chennai are currently top of the I-League table with 11 wins from 17 matches — five points ahead of East Bengal.