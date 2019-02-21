Vietnam lifted the AFF Suzuki Cup back in December 2018. The Golden Dragons beat the best of Southeast Asia in doing so and set up a ‘friendly’ fixture with Korea Republic, who had won the EAFF Championship a year earlier. Their impending match may have to wait till next year, however.

The ASEAN Football Federation and the East Asian Football Federation signed a memorandum of understanding on December 15, 2018; four days after Vietnam had won the AFF Suzuki Cup.

The MoU allowed the winners of the two regional competitions to come together for a friendly match, titled the Champions Trophy. And as a result of their recent title-winning exploits, Vietnam found themselves facing Korea Republic in the inaugural Champions Trophy, which was to be played on March 26, 2019.

However, according to Vietnamnet, the match between the two regional winners may be delayed until next year, with the Golden Dragons requesting a postponement.

The reason for this request by Vietnam is due to the date of the match coinciding with the AFC U-23 Qualifiers, during which many Senior members are expected to represent their national team. Furthermore, in response, Korea Republic have called the match to be delayed even further with the team preparing for World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the KFA have also announced that they will play Columbia instead of Vietnam on March 26 recently, shedding further doubt on the situation.