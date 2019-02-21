Asian Football |

“We played like men and other teams played like women”; Myanmar women’s football team coach blasted by Indian fans for sexist comments

Myanmar women’s team coach Win Thu Moe didn’t hold back his true thoughts about the rest of the competition and the Indian fans were not happy with it.

Myanmar women’s team had an easy run of it in the inaugural Gold Cup tournament organized in India, that also featured the participation of the hosts, Iran and Nepal.

Myanmar easily topped the group stages with three wins out of three, before dispatching of second placed Nepal – who had won two out of three – in the finals.

After the finals, that Myanmar comfortably beat Nepal 3-1 in, Moe provided Times of India his thoughts about the level of competition in a rather unsavoury manner.

“Here only we played like men and all the other three teams played like women,” he said. “Physically, mentally and tactically, we were far better than the other three teams and that showed in the way we played here.”

However, he did follow up his comments by extending a word of praise for the Indian team.

“Only India have a good team balance,” noted the forthright coach.

“India team has potential, good players but they lack proper training.”

Needless to say, Moe’s comments – especially the one about how they played like men while the others played like women – didn’t sit well with Indian fans, who reacted on social media.

(Photo Credits: Scroll.in)

 

