“We played like men and other teams played like women”; Myanmar women’s football team coach blasted by Indian fans for sexist comments

Myanmar women’s team coach Win Thu Moe didn’t hold back his true thoughts about the rest of the competition and the Indian fans were not happy with it.

Myanmar women’s team had an easy run of it in the inaugural Gold Cup tournament organized in India, that also featured the participation of the hosts, Iran and Nepal.

Myanmar easily topped the group stages with three wins out of three, before dispatching of second placed Nepal – who had won two out of three – in the finals.

After the finals, that Myanmar comfortably beat Nepal 3-1 in, Moe provided Times of India his thoughts about the level of competition in a rather unsavoury manner.

“Here only we played like men and all the other three teams played like women,” he said. “Physically, mentally and tactically, we were far better than the other three teams and that showed in the way we played here.”

However, he did follow up his comments by extending a word of praise for the Indian team.

“Only India have a good team balance,” noted the forthright coach.

“India team has potential, good players but they lack proper training.”

Needless to say, Moe’s comments – especially the one about how they played like men while the others played like women – didn’t sit well with Indian fans, who reacted on social media.

(Photo Credits: Scroll.in)

Dear Win Thu Moe, our WNT plays like a team of women and proudly so. As for the results, savour the wins while they come. We're sure @maymolrocky's troops will respond to your casual sexism on the pitch. https://t.co/CLUtNDqnTJ — Womens Football India (@WomensFootieIND) February 20, 2019

"Here only we played like men and all the other three teams played like women, like girls. That's the difference,"

– Myanmar women's team coach Win Thu Moe on Hero Gold Cup You and your sexist opinions can fuck off back to your caves!https://t.co/NVI3X06dJi via @TOISports — Desmond Mathias (@dezmathias) February 20, 2019

Uh, seriously!? Can he defines how “Played like a women, like girls” actually be like? Come on! 🙄 — #JKTwantsTheCorrs (@amandakuswandi) February 20, 2019

Ridiculous how media houses don't call out this bullshit and actually publish these articles. — Desmond Mathias (@dezmathias) February 20, 2019

Well i guess he's referring to the fact that his team was more fit and more aggressive than the others. Also most men are more aggressive and physically stronger than women. I don't think he worded it in the best way but it's not that bad really. — Ishaan Kandwal (@IKandwal) February 20, 2019