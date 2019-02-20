Puskas winner and Malaysia cult hero left without a club

2016 proved to be a proud year for Southeast Asia. One of their very own, Malaysia’s Faiz Subri, had beaten the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Saul Niguez for the renowned FIFA Puskas Award, implying that he scored the ‘best’ goal in the past year.

However, what should have kick-started his career has now been left as a meagre milestone, as Faiz finds himself without a club for the time being.

AS reported by New Straits Times, Faiz Subri’s contract with his former club Penang FA ended last November. The club called the midfielder back for a selection trial which he refused, leaving him with no takers.

According to NST sports, the Puskas winner has now returned to his hometown Jitra, Kedah, where he wishes to start his own business.

The news website also revealed that the player himself refused to comment on his current predicament. Although one of his close friends revealed what brought on this situation.

“The friend, who preferred not to be named, said when Faiz’s contract ended in November last year, the Penang FA management called for a selection trial but he declined.

“Faiz also did not want to move to other teams as it would mean he has to shift his family of three small children, which he felt would be inconvenient,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, according to Faiz’s friend, the renowned star hasn’t given up on his football dream yet and hopes to secure a club during the Summer transfer window.

(Photo Courtesy: FIFATV, Youtube)