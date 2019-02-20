Vietnam star Nguyen Cong Phuong scores in friendly for Incheon United

Only recently making his loan move to Korea Republic side Incheon United, it seems that Vietnam star Nguyen Cong Phuong has found his sweet spot with the team.

In a friendly against Busan Transport Corporation FC, the 24-year-old was part of the team and found his name on the scoresheet for his new squad.

The match was evenly played and eventually ended in a 2-2 draw, but this is a telling sign for things to come for Cong Phuong as he looks to increase people’s awareness of his talents.

Recently, Cong Phuong expressed his admiration for Korea Republic superstar Son Heung-min as he makes waves in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Vietnamese seems to be doing things the right way at the moment as he has done well to make a great impression for Incheon United and Korea Republic fans.