Vietnam star wants to be like Tottenham Hotspur man Son Heung-min

Vietnam superstar Nguyen Cong Phuong is making waves and recently joined Korea Republic club Incheon United on loan from Hoang Anh Gia Lai.

He recently led the national side to their second AFF Suzuki Cup with a victory in 2018 and he still continues to try and improve.

And in a recent interview , the 24-year-old revealed that Tottenham Hotspur and Korea Republic superstar Son Heung-min is a player he aspires to be like.

Tottenham’s star has continued to rise as he chruns out excellent performances every night and he was also an impressive player in the recently-concluded AFC Asian Cup 2019 as he represented Korea Republic while Cong Phuong played for Vietnam.

Speaking about Son, Cong Phuong was all-praises as he commended the Tottenham man for his football IQ, tactics and overall talent on the pitch.

He continues to say that he aspires to be like the Korea Republic international.

In the interview, he would go on to speak about the adjustments he’s made in moving to a new country and what he can bring to the table for Incheon United.