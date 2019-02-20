Malaysia club Batu Dua FC denies match fixing following emphatic 17-1 win

Following a convincing 17-1 victory in the Shopee FA Cup, Batu Dua FC have responded following suggestions that there could have been match fixing involved.

Going up against Rawang City FC, Batu Dua were relentless and eventually won with a 16-goal margin with Manaf Mamat scoring six goals on the night.

Amidst speculations of match fixing, Batu Dua manager Nazri Sahid spoke on the matter.

According to reports , he said: “No, I can confirm there were no elements of match-fixing involved in our 17-1 win in the qualifier on Sunday. My players gave their best and the goals just kept coming.

“With a budget of RM100,000, we hope to do well in the FA Cup and also win the M3 League.”

Malaysia Football League chief executive Kevin Ramalingam also spoke to deny the claims, saying: “17-1 does not mean there are elements of match-fixing involved, as scores of 1-0 and 2-1 have also proven to be fixed before, and the number of goals does not count.

“I believe when an amateur team meets a stronger side, scores like this are possible.”

Photo courtesy of Batu Dua FC