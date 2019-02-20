Football Association of Singapore express disappointment in Fulham’s Ben Davis following national service default

Making headlines for being Singapore’s first player to sign for an English Premier League team, Ben Davis may now face a stiff penalty for missing mandatory national service for his country.

Davis is currently signed to English club Fulham but had the legal responsibility to accommodate his national service despite playing overseas.

By law, all Singaporean men aged18 must serve two years in the military, police or emergency services and with Davis’ failed attempt to have his national service deferred, he should have made an appearance and now may face the consequence.

According to a source , the Football Association of Singapore expressed their disappointment on the matter, with a spokesperson saying: “It is thoroughly irresponsible on the part of Mr Davis, and also reneges on his (and his father’s) assurance to the FAS that Mr Davis would discharge his NS commitments and play for the Singapore national team.

“Mr Davis had lived in Singapore for many years, and has benefited from the resources used to educate and train him as a footballer over this period of time,” the spokesman added.

“He was invited to play for the Singapore national team, and he agreed. The FAS had supported Benjamin Davis’ application to defer NS on this basis.

“While the matter will now be dealt with by MINDEF, the FAS wish to state categorically that we do not condone such conduct nor did it ever arise in our discussions with Mr Davis that he would seek to avoid his liability.”

Furthermore, the Ministry of Defence claims that Davis “failed to report for NS (national service) as required. He is also staying overseas without a valid exit permit.”

If found guilty, Davis could be penalised for SGD $10,000 (US $7,400) and can be jailed for up to three years.

Photo courtesy of FAS