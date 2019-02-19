Reports: India to take part in the King’s Cup tournament to be held in Thailand in June

It has been reported that India may take part in the King’s Cup football tournament held in Thailand later this year, under the stewardship of the successor to Stephen Constantine.

Football India’s Instagram page is reporting that India may take part in the King’s Cup, the annual four-team football tournament held in Thailand, in June this year.

The tournament will feature Thailand and three other teams, and last year, featured Slovakia – the eventual winners – Thailand, Gabon and the UAE.

This year, it is reported that India may be invited to take part in the tournament under whoever is appointed as their new coach, following Stephen Constantine’s resignation after their unsuccessful bid to progress past the group stages of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Thailand were actually defeated by India 4-1 in their first group stage match at the tournament, and inviting India to participate in the King’s Cup may be a good way to allow the teams to play one another again.

The King’s cup will take place in June but none of the three participating teams’ identities have been revealed as yet. India have taken part in the tournament once before in 1977 and came in third.