India international footballer files police complaint against his own club’s supporters

In a bizarre incident, Indian football star C K Vineeth has launched a complaint against Manjappada, a supporters group of his own Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters.

The Kerala-born forward currently plays for Chennayin FC in the ISL but he is on loan from Kerala Blasters — a club for whom he played four seasons from 2015 to January 2019.

The complaint lodged with the local police accuses Manjappada, one of biggest fan clubs of Blasters, of trying to defaming the footballer by spreading fake news about him.

Apparently, the Blasters supporters have alleged the 30-year-old attacker of behaving rudely to a seven-year-old ball boy during the match between Chennayin and Vineeth’s parent club Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi last Friday.

In a television interview later, Vineeth hit out at the supporters’ group and claimed that he only raised his voice at the kid as the ball boy hadn’t heard him the first time. Vineeth said that the match commissioner hadn’t reprimanded him for it, unlike the version being spread by the Blasters fans.

This is a lie. I did not react in such a way and also no match official summoned me after the match. The fans have been behaving like this way for far too long. They have been rude to all players, especially the players hailing from Kerala,” Vineeth told the Times of India.

“I am planning to register an official complaint because false allegations are being made against me whether is it by Manjappada or anyone else. I am fed up, I think I need to react,” the footballer added.

“They are not the No. 1 fans in the country. They may be the largest in terms of number of fans but they are not No. 1 when it comes to supporting the team and players,” Vineeth said.