Malaysia FA Cup match between Batu Dua FC and Rawang City FC ends in 17-1 thrashing

In Malaysia, Batu Dua FC made their own history in the FA Cup as they battered Rawang City FC 17-1 in their qualifying round match-up.

Manaf Mamat was the star of the night as he fired in six goals throughout the night, scoring as early as the fourth minute thanks to a penalty.

He would find the back of the net against five minutes later and completed his hat-trick just before the half-time.

Not content with the output, he would go on and score three more in the second half in the thrashing.

Seydi L’imam and Mohd Rizua Syafiq also secured hat-tricks of their own while Mohd Fakhrurazi, Badrul Hisyam, Mohd Faizal, Mohd Izzad and Azidan Sarudin all scored one each.

For Rawang City, Izzan scored their consolation goal in the 29th minute as it helped in making the final 17-1 scoreline easier to look at.

Photo courtesy of Batu Dua FC