Reports: Persija Jakarta identify Simic replacement

As Persija Jakarta looks to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2019 League 1, they are rumoured to be adding Russian attacker Evgeni Kabaev to their line-up.

A social media post has made its round linking the 30-year-old forward to a move to Persija as seen below.

The team is pursuing Kabaev following reports that Croatian Marko Simic might not make it in time for the season and this leaves Persija with a big hole to fill as they need a foreign attacker.

If this does come to fruition, Kabaev has big shoes to fill as Simic has been prolific during his time with Persija, scoring 18 goals in 30 appearances for the club.

Kabaev played last season with FC SKA-Khabarovsk where he made 17 appearances but only scored once.