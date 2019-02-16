Iran have achieved a lot as a footballing nation, and they produce some very talented male players on a regular basis. The same cannot be said about their women’s team however.

Team Melli may be one of the best Asian teams in the world, but their women’s team is often not even considered an International equal. The reason may well lie in the opportunities provided to the female players.

Nonetheless, Iranian women fought valiantly at the recently concluded Hero Gold Cup tournament in India, where they might have been eliminated, but certainly gave a good account of themselves.

FIFA have allowed Iranian women to play with the ‘hijab’ headscarf out of religious respect, but it has been seen in the past that the benefit has been somewhat misused by the nation.

Just take a trip down memory lane to a 2015 article by The Telegraph, wherein it is clear that as much as eight men were actually a part of a ‘women’s team’ that Iran were sending out.

The contention was that a sex change operation was being undergone by the ‘male’ players, but as of that particular moment, no such operation had taken place.

It was a clear violation of the rules in place, and the nation was deemed as ‘unethical’ for fielding a team consisting of men and passing them off as women.

Those days have luckily passed us by, but the measures introduced in 2010 by the nation’s governing body have now seen random checks undertaken to ascertain the true gender of the ‘women’ playing the game in Iran so that there isn’t any embarrassment on the world footballing stage.