Hero Gold Cup 2019 Final: Myanmar down Nepal to lift inaugural cup

The week-long Hero Gold Cup finally came to an end, with Myanmar beating Nepal in the final. The highest-ranked side of the tournament defeated their opponents by three goals to one in the Tokyo 2020 Qualifiers practice tournament. Here’s a report about the proceedings.

The eight-day long Hero Gold Cup came to a successful end with Myanmar lifting the trophy. The competition served its purpose as a practice tournament for all four sides, who will soon embark on their respective journeys to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Myanmar were unbeaten coming into the final, having beaten all three sides during the group stages. Nepal, meanwhile, had been the true surprise package of the tournament so far, defeating higher-ranked India and Iran.

Both teams started in a cautious fashion, as they looked for the right opportunity to striker the first blow. And Myanmar took the initiative in their hands finally, just before the halftime.

No sooner than they had gone into the lead, Nepal struck back. As a result, both sides headed into the half time break level on score.

The higher-ranked side came out stronger after the break and went into the lead in the fifty-fourth minute. They then added another through Yee Yee Oo just after the hour-mark, as she lobbed the Myanmar custodian from distance.

A two-goal lead was enough for Myanmar to see out the match, allowing no late slip-ups in the final moments.

As a result, the Asian Lionesses lifted the inaugural Hero Gold Cup in Bhubaneshwar, India.

They will face Nepal and India again soon, having drawn the pair in their AFC Olympic Qualifiers group. Iran, meanwhile, will go up against Palestine, Chinese Taipei, and Palestine in their bid to reach the AFC Olympic playoffs.

(Image Credits: Indian Football, Twitter)