LIVE: Hero Gold Cup 2019 Final – Myanmar vs Nepal

Rejoice fans of football, as four Asian nations go head to head at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar for the 2019 Hero Gold Cup. The tournament is an invitational on the behalf of the Indian National Women’s team, who is joined by Iran, as well as neighbours Nepal and Myanmar.

The competition will consist of a round-robin format before the top two teams will take one each-other in the final on February 15.

After a week-long tournament, we know which two teams will compete in the final of the inaugural Hero Gold Cup. On paper, it looks like a mismatch between the tournament’s highest and lowest ranked teams – Myanmar and Nepal. However, Nepal would be confident going into the final, having already defeated higher ranked India and IR Iran.

