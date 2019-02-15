Hero Gold Cup 2019: Nepal vs Myanmar, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

In the Hero Gold Cup, two teams remain as Myanmar and Nepal battle in the final of the competition.

The match will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and expect both teams to battle for the prestigious trophy.

Myanmar were dominant as they won their matches against Nepal, India and IR Iran while Nepal reached the final by beating beat IR Iran and hosts India to reach the final.

In their earlier meeting, Myanmar won convincingly 3-0 but Nepal are looking to win when it matters and be crowned as champions.

Where to watch?

The Hero Gold Cup 2019 final between Nepal and Myanmar can be seen all over India through hotstar.com which has shown all the matches of the competition so far.

When to watch?

The Hero Gold Cup 2019 final matchup will be played ay 8:30 PM SGT / 6:00 PM IST, and can be viewed across India accordingly.

Moreover, you can join the discussion as FOX Sports Asia will be in on the action with our Live Blog!

Photos courtesy of Indian Football and ANFA