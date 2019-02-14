Thailand’s Chanathip Songkrasin shares picture with Barcelona legend

Chanathip Songkrasin has been considered to be Thailand’s very own Lionel Messi. The star forward is also one of the select few from his country to ply their trade abroad, specifically in the Japanese first division. And it is in Japan that Chanathip was able to meet Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta and get a picture together.

Consadole Sapporo completed the permanent signing of Chanathip Songkrasin ahead of the 2019 season, after a successful year-long loan. The Thai forwards enjoyed a good twelve-month period in Japan, which culminated in him being named the club MVP for 2018.

The Thai National Team winger moved to Japan on a permanent basis recently, and it is one transfer which is already paying dividends, off-field that is.

The Consadole star posted a picture via his Facebook account alongside Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta, who is currently enjoying a stint with J-League side Vissel Kobe.

Widely considered to be one of the best midfielders of all time, Iniesta moved to the far east in 2018, after spending more than two decades with FC Barcelona. He has since played for Vissel Kobe fifteen times and has also scored three goals.

While the two looked to have exchanged some pleasantries off the pitch, they will soon be on opposite sides when Consadole Sapporo take on Vissel Kobe on May 4.