Hero Gold Cup 2019: Myanmar end host India’s final dream

After six days of exciting Hero Gold Cup action, we finally know which two teams will meet in the final. It turned out to be a three-way tie going into the final Match-day. However, Nepal’s win and India’s defeat meant that the former will now get to play against Myanmar for the trophy. But before that, we take a look at what transpired when hosts India met Myanmar.

The final group stage Match-day of the Hero Gold Cup brought with itself some surprises, all of which culminated in the final two being decided.

Going into the third day of the competition, all four sides had an opportunity to qualify for the final. Nepal made sure that they make the most out of their early chance, as they beat much higher ranked IR Iran by three-goals to nil piling on the pressure for both Myanmar and India.

India took on Myanmar in the second match of the day, which began terribly for the hosts.

The home side went down within two minutes of kick-off after Aditi Chauhan deflected the ball straight into the path of May Sabel Phoo. The midfielder hammered the ball home from a yard out to give the Asian Lionesses an early lead.

From there on, both sides tried hard to find the next goal of the game, albeit for different purposes – India to remain in the competition while Myanmar to secure their passage.

The Blue Lionesses went close at times via set pieces, taking the opportunity to fill the Myanmar box. However, their strategy backfired in the end, as a counter-attack following a set-piece situation allowed Win Theingi Tun to march on towards the Indian goal before being bundled over inside the box. The Myanmar forward then got up to take the spot kick herself and put her side in a two-goal lead.

And with that, the Asian Lionesses booked their spot in the final of the Hero Gold Cup and will now face Nepal on February 15, having already beaten them once in the group stage.

(Image Credits: Indian Football, Twitter)