LIVE: Hero Gold Cup 2019 – India vs Myanmar

Rejoice fans of football, as four Asian nations go head to head at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar for the 2019 Hero Gold Cup. The tournament is an invitational on the behalf of the Indian National Women’s team, who is joined by Iran, as well as neighbours Nepal and Myanmar.

The competition will consist of a round-robin format before the top two teams will take one each-other in the final on February 15.

India and Myanmar go head to head in a tie which could decide who tops the group. Myanmar have won both their matches while India are coming on the back of a shock defeat to Nepal.

You can follow the match LIVE via our blog here: