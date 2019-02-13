Official: Vietnam star Nguyen Cong Phuong joins K-League side

Vietnam National Team’s performances over the last twelve months have turned many foreign clubs towards their players. Both Dang Van Lam and Luong Xun Truong have already completed their respective moves to the Thai League 1. And now, forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has also departed for South Korea.

AFC Asian Cup Player of Day 4: NGUYEN CONG PHUONG

Vietnam forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has officially completed his move to K-League side Incheon United. The South Korean club has acquired his services from Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC on a temporary loan deal, which will run on through the 2019 season.

Cong Phuong has been one of the star performers of the Vietnam side, who are currently managed by South Korean Park Hang-seo. The forward was instrumental throughout Vietnam’s AFF Suzuki Cup campaign, which culminated with them lifting the trophy. The new Incheon man also scored three goals en route to the final.

He then led the Golden Dragons from the front as they took on Asia’s best in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, again contributing with two goals.

Meanwhile, Cong Phuong’s transfer to Incheon United is his second venture outside Vietnam, after he joined Japanese second division club Mito HollyHock back in 2016.

(Image Credits: Incheon United)