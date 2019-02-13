2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying second round draw revealed

The qualifying process to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Women’s Football tournament is set to continue, as AFC revealed their second round draw. The twelve remaining teams were divided into three groups of four, with one team qualifying from each group.

Twelve AFC teams survived the first hurdle in their quest to reach the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. They were then categorized in four pots based on ranks, before being pitted against each other.

The second round of the Asian qualifying process continues with three groups of four teams each, one of which will move to the third round.

Group A consists of Myanmar, India, Indonesia, and Nepal; with all the matches being played in Myanmar in April 2019. The home side are currently involved in a friendly four-nation tournament with both India and Nepal.

Group B, meanwhile, contains two heavyweights in the form of Vietnam and Jordan, both of whom were the highest ranked side in their respective pots. They are joined in the second group by Uzbekistan and Hong Kong, with the former also acting as hosts.

The final Group consists of Chinese Taipei, Philippines, IR Iran, and Palestine. The matches will be played in April 2019 is Palestine itself.

The teams which top their respective groups will move on to the third AFC Qualifying round, where they will be drawn against the likes of Australia, China PR, Korea Republic, DPR Korea, and Thailand.