Hero Gold Cup 2019: India vs Myanmar, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

India take on dominant Myanmar at the Hero Gold Cup 2019 in the second live game of the night, knowing that victory could take them to the final on home soil.

A 2-1 defeat to Nepal struck a huge blow to the hopes of the Indian women, but a win against Myanmar will take them back to where they need to be in a competition designed to give the women’s team necessary exposure.

As for Myanmar, two wins out of two without conceding a goal has meant that they can take the foot of the pedal slightly for this one, though they would want to win and head to the final in good form.

Where to watch?

The Hero Gold Cup 2019 match between India and Myanmar can be seen all over India on hotstar.com, which is where all the matches of the brief tournament can be witnessed.

When to watch?

The Hero Gold Cup 2019 clash between India and Myanmar will kick-off at 19:00 IST (Indian Standard Time), and can be viewed across India accordingly.

Fans can also witness the action right here, on our FOX Sports Asia Live Blog.