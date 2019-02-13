Hero Gold Cup 2019: IR Iran vs Nepal, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

IR Iran will take on Nepal at the Hero Gold Cup 2019 tournament, knowing that they need to win handsomely. Nepal were impressive in their second game against India, and will have an eye on the final as they look to topple their opponents.

Nepal were drubbed by Myanmar 3-0 in their first game of the tournament, but picked themselves up against a tough unit in India with a 2-1 win, but it is clear that this is still anybody’s game.

The action should be fast paced and intense nonetheless, and here is all you need to know about this clash between the two sides:

Where to watch?

The Hero Gold Cup 2019 match between IR Iran and Nepal can be seen all over India on hotstar.com, which is where all the matches of the brief tournament can be witnessed.

When to watch?

The Hero Gold Cup 2019 clash between IR Iran and Nepal will kick-off at 16:00 IST (Indian Standard Time), and can be viewed across India accordingly.

