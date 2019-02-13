LIVE: Hero Gold Cup 2019 – IR Iran vs Nepal

Rejoice fans of football, as four Asian nations go head to head at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar for the 2019 Hero Gold Cup. The tournament is an invitational on the behalf of the Indian National Women’s team, who is joined by Iran, as well as neighbours Nepal and Myanmar.

The competition will consist of a round-robin format before the top two teams will take one each-other in the final on February 15.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Iran have been the most underperforming team at the four-nation tournament. The West Asian side is fourth on the table, losing both their matches without scoring a single goal. Nepal, on the other hand, pulled off a shock result on Matchday 2 when they beat hosts India.

You can follow the LIVE Match Blog here: