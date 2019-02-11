Hero Gold Cup 2019: Yee Yee Oo scores brace in stoppage time to help Myanmar beat IR Iran

It was the late late show with Yee Yee Oo as Myanmar’s women’s team managed to get the better of IR Iran’s women at the Hero Gold Cup 2019.

Substitute Yee Yee Oo was the hero for her nation as she scored within moments of getting on the pitch, a well taken effort in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. She doubled Myanmar’s lead soon after to crush Iranian hopes.

IR Iran had fought hard up until that time, and managed to manufacture some efforts of their own, but it was largely Myanmar who attacked in both halves, with Khin Moe Wai looking dangerous once more.

Myanmar were dependent on goals from Khin Moe Wai in the first game to see off the challenge of Nepal, but when she was unable to score, a substitution was forced.

On came forward Yee Yee Oo and changed the game with her immediate impact. Her second goal came in the sixth minute of added time, and was a smart dinked finish over the on-rushing goalkeeper.

The two goals keeps Myanmar top of the tree in the tournament, and the upcoming match between India and Nepal could decide who possibly takes on the Burmese in the final of the competition.

(Image credits: Indian football)