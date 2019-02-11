LIVE: Hero Gold Cup 2019: Myanmar vs IR Iran

Hello and Welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the Hero Gold Cup fixture between Myanmar Women and IR Iran Women. You can follow all the Live Updates via our Match Blog.

Rejoice fans of football, as four Asian nations go head to head at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar for the 2019 Hero Gold Cup. The tournament is an invitational on the behalf of the Indian National Women’s team, who is joined by Iran, as well as neighbours Nepal and Myanmar.

The competition will consist of a round-robin format before the top two teams will take one each-other in the final on February 15.

Myanmar started their campaign off in emphatic fashion, as they beat Nepal by three goals to nil. Iran, meanwhile, fell victim to India in their opener, losing the tie by a narrow one-nil margin. The two sides now go up against each other in their second match, which you can follow LIVE here: