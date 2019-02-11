Hero Gold Cup 2019: India vs Nepal, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

India will take on Nepal at the Hero Gold Cup 2019 tournament, with a win already under their belt. A 1-0 triumph over IR Iran in the first game should give the Indian women’s team confidence against their neighbors Nepal.

Nepal were drubbed by Myanmar 3-0 in their first game of the tournament, and need to pick themselves up against a tough unit in India, but it is clear that the hosts continue to remain the favorites.

The action should be fast paced and intense nonetheless, and here is all you need to know about this clash between the two sides:

Where to watch?

The Hero Gold Cup 2019 match between India and Nepal can be seen all over India on hotstar.com, which is where all the matches of the brief tournament can be witnessed.

When to watch?

The Hero Gold Cup 2019 clash between India and Nepal will kick-off at 19:00 IST (Indian Standard Time), and can be viewed across India accordingly.

Fans can also witness the action right here, on our FOX Sports Asia Live Blog.