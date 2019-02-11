LIVE: Hero Gold Cup 2019 – India vs Nepal

Rejoice fans of football, as four Asian nations go head to head at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar for the 2019 Hero Gold Cup. The tournament is an invitational on the behalf of the Indian National Women’s team, who is joined by Iran, as well as neighbours Nepal and Myanmar.

The competition will consist of a round-robin format before the top two teams will take one each-other in the final on February 15.

After a narrow 1-0 win in their opening match, the Indian Women’s Football team will once again take to the pitch to face Nepal. The away side, meanwhile, would be hoping to recover from a 3-0 thrashing that they received at the hands of Myanmar.

You can follow the LIVE Blog here: