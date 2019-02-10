Reports: Nguyen Cong Phuong turned down French Ligue 2 club in favour of K League move

Vietnam are one Asian team which seems to be on the rise. The Golden Dragons recently attracted the attention of the world, when they went on an impressive unbeaten streaker. Their AFF Suzuki Cup and AFC Asian Cup display only added to that and several players have since been linked with big moves, including Nguyen Cong Phuong.

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Player of Day 1: NGUYEN CONG PHUONG

One of the best performers for Vietnam over the last few months has been Nguyen Cong Phuong. The centre forward first helped the Golden Dragons lift the AFF Suzuki Cup. One month later, he spearheaded their AFC Asian Cup challenge, taking them to the Quarterfinals.

As a result, a move to a foreign league became inevitable. And soon after the end of the Asian Cup, it was revealed that Cong Phuong would be joining K-League club Incheon United on loan.

However, according to Goal, things could have been very different for the former Hoang Anh Gia Lai forward who reportedly turned down a move to an unnamed French Ligue 2 club. He chose to remain in Asia as it was believed that this is where he could develop the most.

Meanwhile, HAGL FC confirmed Cong Phuong’s status via a Facebook post, as they revealed that he is waiting for his work visa, before formalising his move to Incheon United.