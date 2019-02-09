Hero Gold Cup 2019: Anju Tamang’s sole goal helps India see off IR Iran

The All India Football Federation backed Hero Gold Cup got underway today, February 9. The first match saw Myanmar dispatch Nepal with ease, followed by hosts India narrowly beating IR Iran. Here’s a recap of what happened during the second encounter.

The inaugural Hero Gold Cup saw Iran, Myanmar, and Nepal visit India to take part in the four-nation tournament. The quartet played the first of their three matches of the competition; which will take place in the span of seven days.

Myanmar played Nepal in the earlier fixture, easily dispatching their opponents by three goals to nil. Following those two, India and IR Iran took to the field of the Kalinga Stadium, knowing that a win would see them join Myanmar at the top of the table.

The Indian Women’s team started the better of the two, with the forwards creating plenty of chances. However, despite that, Iran held on firmly, even launching counter-attacks of their own at times. Nevertheless, the two sides went into the break level on score.

The second half began on a similar note as the first, with India quickly establishing their dominance. However, this time, all the pressure finally paid off as Anju Tamang latched on to a through ball from winger Sanju to tap into an empty net.

From there on, both sides fought hard; Iran looking for the equalizer while India for insurance. Nonetheless, the score remained the same, with India narrowly beating their opponents to go joint top.

(Image Credits: Indian Football Team, Twitter)