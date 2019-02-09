Hero Gold Cup 2019: Khin Moe Wai sinks Nepal as Myanmar win 3-0

The Hero Gold Cup 2019 got off to an electric start as Myanmar took on Nepal at Kalinga Stadium in Odisha, India. Myanmar were able to brush aside the Nepali challenge and won the game 3-0.

The game was comfortable enough for the Myanmar women, who are the highest ranked team in the entire competition.

The clash itself may have seemed devoid of a lot of quality at times, but there was no doubt that one player stood out among the rest in this particular game.

Khin Moe Wai of Myanmar was on fire as she bagged goals in the 44th minute as well as in the 77th minute to break Nepali hearts.

It was clear from the start that Nepal were unable to live with the pace of the Myanmar attack, and Khin Moe Wai proved just that when she went clear on goal just before the half-time break and slotted home nicely.

Her attack on the Nepali goal continued in the second half, and the match was done and dusted with only about a quarter of the contest remaining.

India will take on Iran in the next live game to be played at Kalinga Stadium, and know that the heavy victory for Myanmar puts them in total control of the Hero Gold Cup as things stand.

(Image credits: Indian football)